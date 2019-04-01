Teens who frightened elderly people in Cleveleys told to 'PACK IT IN' by police

Police have ordered wayward teenagers to 'PACK IT IN!' following reports of elderly people in Cleveleys being scared by youths entering their gardens, knocking on their doors and then running away.

A spokesman for Thornton, Cleveleys and Poulton police said: "We've had a few reports over the weekend of gardens being entered and doors being knocked on in the Ringway and Southworth Way areas of Cleveleys.

"A couple of the reports mentions young teenagers. We're aware this is more than likely to be kids messing around rather than anything more sinister. Please remind your teenage children that it may appear a laugh to knock on front doors and run away but it can be very intimidating and scary for the often elderly and vulnerable residents.

"Would you like your granny or granddad to experience something similar? PACK IT IN!"

Police patrols will be stepped up in the area.