Teens tune up to help homeless

A teenage duo are aiming to help the homeless at Christmas by inviting downloads and donations after specially recorded a favourite song.

Cameron Niland, who turns 17 on Tuesday, December 18, and Natalina Dell’Armi, 16, a student at Blackpool Sixth Form College who lives in Thornton, have been singing together since meeting as pupils at Fleetwood’s Rossall School.

Their performance of Rewrite The Stars, a song from the soundtrack of the hit film The Greatest Showman, went down so well at a show staged by the Ensemble Theatre company at Blackpool Pleasure Beach that they decided to record it. And they have set a target of raising £2,818 from downloads and donations to allow 100 homeless people to enjoy the festive package provided by the charity Crisis at Christmas.

As well as a meal and shelter, the package includes being tended by a doctor and other medical professionals.

“We feel it is really important to do what we can to help those less fortunate than ourselves,” said Cameron, who hails from Preston.

“For just over £28, what Crisis at Christmas provides can make a big difference and we would love it if we are able to help 100 people.”

Rewrite The Stars, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, was performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya in The Greatest Showman and has since been covered with great success by singers James Arthur and Anne Marie as part of the Greatest Showman Reimagined project.

“We love the song and really hope people will enjoy hearing it and download and donate via the Go Fund Me site,” added Cameron.

Find out more at https://uk.gofundme.com/rewrite-the-stars