Teenagers raise funds for charity in memory of Edward

A group of teenagers have raised £1,000 in aid of a charity fund set up in memory of a Fylde youngster who died of meningitis.

The 16-year-olds took part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme over the summer and held events to raise money for The Edward Dee Fund.

Edward, a pupil at Clifton Primary School, St Annes, died of meningitis, aged 10, in December 2016.

The fund was set up in his name to aid local community projects.

Emily Hayden, who took part in the NCS programme, said: “The ‘National Citizen Service is a programme for 16-year-olds, which involves making friends, pushing yourself and social action such as raising money for a local charity.

“The charity which my team and I have chosen is the Edward Dee Fund.”

The group organised a 10km walk from Blackpool Pleasure Beach to Lytham Windmill last month, as well as an 80s-themed charity night at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall with food, music, face painting, a raffle, games and 80s music.

They raised around £1,000 from the two events.

Emily added: “The fundraising we have done has been enjoyable and highly successful. It has been so rewarding to raise money for such an amazing cause, whilst enjoying ourselves at the same time!

“Many people came along and enjoyed the entertainment, refreshments and stalls.”

