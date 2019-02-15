Teenage gang suspects after series of robberies in Blackpool

Have your say

Police suspect the same gang of teenagers carried out three robberies in Blackpool.

At around 5.50pm on February 5, a 45-year-old woman was walking past The Grange in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park

As she passed three teenage boys, one of the group jumped on her back and demanded money, threatening her with what is believed to be a knife.

The woman fought the boy off with the teenagers making off from the scene.

On February 7, a 24-year-old man was walking on Eastington Crescent around 8.55pm when a male approached him close to the Nisa store.

The offender, wearing a hooded top and face covering, threatened the victim with a knife before stealing £140. He made off from the scene across the field on Cockerham Walk in the direction of Dinmore Avenue.

Around 8.45pm yesterday (Thursday, February 14) a woman was approached by a male close to the junction with Dinmore Avenue and Marchwood Road.

He threatened her with a knife but made off empty-handed towards Pilling Crescent. He was described as 5ft 3in tall and was wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms, a hooded top and balaclava face covering.

Detectives believe the three incidents are linked and are appealing for information in identifying these people, pictured, in connection with the offences.

Det Con Paul Whyatt, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are appealing for information following three robbery offences in the Grange Park area of Blackpool.

“The offences are similar in nature and we believe they could be linked.

“Following CCTV enquiries, we would like to identify these individuals as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2404@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0850 of February 5.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.