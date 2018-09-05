Teen still in hospital as friends rally

A campaign to help a Fleetwood teenager seriously injured on holiday is continuing as she recovers in hospital.

Natasha Stevens, 18, suffered life-changing injuries in a quad bike accident on the Greek holiday isle of Zante on Friday, July 6.

An online campaign was launched by her sister Amy to help pay for the flight home after her travel insurance company said it would not cover the costs.

But when the former Fleetwood High School pupil (pictured) was flown back to Britain is early August, it was to Royal Preston Hospital’s Critical Care Unit, rather than to her home in the port town.

Natasha is still in hospital, receiving physiotherapy and other treatment as she recovers from a brain injury.

Now Amy’s campaign, Get Our Natasha Back, which currently stands at more than £37,000, is aimed at getting her back home to Fleetwood and on the road to recovery.

This week, some of Natasha’s close pals, who went on holiday with her to Greece, are staging a fund-raising night to help pay towards on-going costs as she recovers, including wigs and special equipment.

Aimee McCarron, Charlotte Hurst, Natasha Howell and Amy Douglas are staging the event at Fleetwood Bowling Club, in Upper Lune Street, tomorrow night from 7pm. It will feature a DJ, live music, stalls and a buffet.

Megan Smith, 24, of Highbury Avenue, is Aimee’s older sister and is helping to organise it. She said: “We want to raise funds to help Natasha get back to full health.

“There will be things she needs which aren’t covered by anything else and the support so far has been brilliant.”

That support also includes the sale of special £1 yellow wristbands in shops throughout Fleetwood. For more details, visit www.gofundme.com/get-our-natasha-back