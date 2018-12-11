Teen’s sights set on crown

Teenage beauty Shannon Green is hoping it will be second time lucky when she takes part in the final of a regional beauty pageant.

The 19-year-old, from Fleetwood, will compete in the finals of the Miss Lancashire contest in January.

She took part in the event last year, having had beauty pageant success the previous year – winning the titles of Miss Fleetwood and Miss Teen GB Popularity.

The performing arts student is busy working on fundraising plans for the competition’s chosen charity, Variety The Children’s Charity, as well as organising her outfits for the catwalk show. Contestants have to wear an eco-outfit, created from recycled or recyclable materials.

She said: I’m doing a sponsored walk, along the Promenade, from Blackpool Tower to the Pleasure Beach and back, in aid of Variety.

“It’s a really good cause. I think it’s perhaps a lesser known charity, but it carries out such good work.

“I’ve been doing other little bits like guessing the number of sweets in a jar.

“I really enjoy doing the fundraising and helping other people. I really like the fact the competition has a big focus on fundraising and community work.

“The charity is based in Manchester, so I am hoping to go visit them and speak to them in person.

“In the past I’ve done fundraising for Brian House Children’s Hospice, in Bispham. When I went to visit them, and see what they do, it was just amazing.

“It was really emotional, it was such a happy place and the staff are amazing.”

Shannon – who hopes to go to drama school – says the fundraising isn’t the only reason she decided to take part in the Miss Lancashire pageant again.

She said: “It’s always such a nice atmosphere. You make new friends. I’m still friends with the other girls I met in the final before.

“Everyone is so supportive of each other and so lovely.

“Being on-stage really gives people a boost, it helps to improve your self-confidence. I just really enjoy taking part.”

The Miss Lancashire final takes place on January 20, at the Playhouse Theatre, Preston.