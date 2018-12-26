Tears after Fuffy the cat passes after being reunited with her Blackpool owner

A cat which was only reunited with her owner last week has died after developing an infection, its owner said.

Fuffy, the four-year-old white moggy, was rescued after getting her leg trapped in a wheelchair ramp earlier this month and, following a Gazette appeal, she was re-united with her owner Becky Amsell on Friday.

Becky Amsell with RSPCA inspector Carl Larsson.

However, the 48-year-old, of Sunnyhurst Avenue, South Shore said Fuffy, named by her granddaughter Mary Jane – who couldn’t say Fluffy – developed an infection in the leg that was trapped.

She said that, despite her vet trying to save Fuffy, she had to be put to sleep on Sunday.

She said: “It was with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes that I had to say goodbye to Fuffy and I hope the angels keep her safe. “We paid £350 to try and save her, but there was no luck and she went to sleep in my arms.”

The Gazette reported on Fuffy after the RSPCA tried to find her owner before Christmas.

Fuffy was trapped on a wheelchair ramp before being rescued.

Fuffy had got her leg trapped between two metal sections on a wheelchair ramp opposite Becky’s house and was left hanging from one leg.

She was not fully suspended and she could support herself, and was rescued by the RSPCA on December 10.

However, Becky thought Fuffy had disappeared and spent a week searching for her.

She finally discovered Fuffy after her friend saw a Gazette article on Facebook with a picture of the cat.

Fuffy was reunited with Becky by RSPCA inspector Carl Larsson, who said at the time Fuffy had made progress but still required ongoing treatment.