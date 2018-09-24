Team GB enjoying a night of casino fun at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet for Brian House in Blackpool

These fund-raisers hit the jackpot as they enjoyed a Las Vegas night for a children’s hospice.

Team GB (Guys at Bilsborrow) organised the lavish event at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet, raising funds for Brian House, in Blackpool.

Crooners Tony Benedict (pictured) and Daniel Sings, who have both performed at Las Vegas, entertained guests with their best swing and Sinatra hits.

Croupiers led the way allowing people to try their luck at the casino, with the famous roulette wheel, Black Jack and Play Your Cards Right.

Organiser Dave Cryer, of St Michaels on Wyre, says: “It was a fantastic night.

“Darryl Edwards provided the casino and we had professional croupiers, including Tony Gunn, from Garstang, and Harry Robinson, who is part of Team GB’s cycling group.

“We had two great crooners who have played at the top venues in Las Vegas who kindly agreed to come to our event while they were back in the UK.

“They were fantastic and brought everyone back in time with some old Sinatra classics. People were dancing and they enjoyed the casino.

“I want to thank everyone who supported the event and Sean Wilkinson, of Owd Nells, for allowing us to use his venue.

“We are now hoping to organise a Las Vegas night next year and build on the success of the night.

“We are putting together a marketing and fund-raising team. It is really exciting times for us and for Brian House.”

The Las Vegas night was part of Team GB’s year of fund-raising for the children’s hospice.

A group of cyclists cycled coast to coast from Scarborough to Blackpool, there was also a barge party at Owd Nell’s and raffles held during Owd Nell’s Crown Green Bowling Display Team’s tour in Isle of Man.

Altogether, the team have raised £12,000, with more to come following a coast to coast cycle in Tenerife which will take place in November.

Dave adds: “This has been a great result for the charity.

“Our cyclists had completed their Scarborough to Blackpool cycle and came down to enjoy the casino night.

“Last year we had four cyclists do that route but this year we had 18 people, including support crew, and even had a police escort from Squires Gate to the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool.

“ Everyone has done so very well.”