Taxman’s warning after Fylde coast VAT cheat was jailed

Revenue and customs chiefs have warned tax evaders they are in their sights after a Fylde coast businesswoman was jailed for 27 months.

Fylde businesswoman jailed over tax dodge



Claire Greenall, 40, formerly of Blackpool Road, Poulton, now living at Rosedale Avenue, Marton, was charged with avoiding paying £114,000 in value added tax (VAT).

She admitted four charges of being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of VAT during an appearance at Preston Crown Court, as revealed in The Gazette on Monday.

Sandra Smith, assistant director of the fraud investigation service at HMRC, said: “Greenall lied on her tax returns to hide her true earnings and deliberately evade VAT payments.

Evading tax is an insult to honest taxpayers and steals money from vital public services.

“We are determined to tackle tax fraud such as this to create a level playing field for all businesses.

If you know of anyone who is committing tax fraud you can report them by calling the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Greenall is said to have been trading as a business called The Personal Touch.

But knowing that the firm’s turnover had exceeded the threshold for compulsory VAT registration, she failed to register the business, prosecutor Neil Fryman said.

The court heard between April 2011 and March last year she failed to collect VAT in conjunction with business sales and failed to account to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs for the tax her business should have collected.

The offences happened between April 2011 and March last year in Poulton.