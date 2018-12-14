Taxi row put to bed by TV’s Judge Rinder

A Blackpool man dodged a £600 taxi bill with the help of a TV judge.

Liam Halewood, 32, of Devonshire Road, North Shore, appeared on Judge Rinder on ITV2 on Thursday in a row with taxi driver and pal Anthony Thomas.

Liam Halewood

Judge Rinder heard how Anthony had driven Liam, who works as an entertainer, to Kent for a gig at the home of former boxing manager Kellie Maloney.

Liam said Anthony had driven him to the gig as a favour, but a signed IOU by him promising to pay £600 for the journey was shown to the court.

However, because Anthony took Liam to court to claim £256.49 in fuel costs and lost income, rather than the full £600, Judge Rinder found that he did not have an enforcable contract and let Liam off on a technicality.

However, the two said they remain friends.

Liam said: “Straight after the show we went out and I paid him back in drinks and we had a great night out.

“Obviously it came across that I was being a bit of a diva.

“I’ve never been in court before so it was new for me. It felt like a bit of a pantomime between me and the judge.

“It’s a TV show and we have got to make it entertaining for TV.”

