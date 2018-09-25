Target date revealed for opening of new Blackpool town centre hotel

A new hotel on the site of the former Yates' Wine Lodge in Talbot Square is set to open in early 2020 after work finally began this summer.

Lancashire-based Barnfield Construction has started building the 150-bedroom Premier Inn which was granted planning permission in 2015.

Director James Webber said: "We’re delighted to be on site delivering the new Premier Inn on Talbot Road.

"The site itself is extremely tight in its location which will bring its own set of challenges.

"However our experience in town and city centre construction projects ensures we are confident in our ability to produce the welcomed redevelopment of the former Yates Wine Lodge, with the opening expected early 2020.”

Blackpool Council's deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell said the development would complement other investment in the town centre.

In her report to a meeting of the full council, she said: "At long last, I am very pleased to confirm to members the contractor for the

Premier Inn on the former Yates’ building is now on site.

"The contractor is Barnfield Construction, a reputable Lancashire firm. Completion is planned for early 2020.

"Premier Inn has already communicated they will work with the council to ensure local people have every chance of securing the jobs created by this development.

"Redevelopment of this site, along with completion of the tramway extension, will make a terrific improvement to the appearance of both Talbot Square and Talbot Road, encouraging further investment in the area and surrounding buildings."

The plot has been empty for nine years since Yates's Wine Lodge was destroyed when fire broke out in February 2009 and the building had to be demolished.

Planning permission was secured in 2015 for a six storey building which will also include a Brewers Fayre restaurant.