Tangled up in a brand new you

Not only can women now get new hair, nails, and make-up at one Thornton salon, they can also get help with getting a new figure too.

Tangled salon, in Springbank Avenue, has expanded with a recent refurbishment and taken on extra staff, and is now offering help with losing weight – so clients can undergo a complete transformation.

Tangled recently held an open day to show off its refurbishment, which has turned it into a state-of-the-art salon, with hair services, make-up, and nails.

At the special open event to reveal the salon’s new look, there was a performance by Elliott James, lead singer of local band The Jeps. Guests were provided with food, prosecco and special offers.

Owner Kealea Lees, who took over the business three years ago, has taken on more staff – including Jackie Malvern, who will be giving personal consultations on all aspects of the Cambridge Diet.

Kealea said: “I just thought a lot of people want to lose weight and diet, so it would be good to provide that service. There’s not many places which offer anything like this – where you can just walk in and talk to someone about dieting and get information.

“We’ve had a lot interest in it already.”

Kealea has been working in hair for more than 20 years, having started as a Saturday girl.

The salon has now doubled in size, and gone from one stylist and one junior to a full team.

She said: “It’s brilliant now seeing what we’ve done with the salon, but it has been hard work. If you want to succeed, no one is going to hand things on a plate to you.

“You have to put your heart and soul into achieving the best possible.”

The salon team is now made up of Kealea and stylists Jak Whittaker, Michelle Makin and Katy Ambrose, with two apprentices Lauren Bamber and Laura Klavina. Gemma Fairhurst provides make-overs.