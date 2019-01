Television and broadband company TalkTalk has apologised for problems with services in the Poulton area.

The company made a statement about issues with its phone, internet and TV services at around 4.30pm today.

A spokesman said: "We're sorry if anyone on the Poulton-Le-Fylde is experiencing problems with their phone, broadband or TV services. Engineers are working to get everything back up and running as soon as possible."