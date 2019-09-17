Talented Lancashire hopefuls aim for fame on BGT stage

Talented hopefuls came from far and wide to Blackpool to audition for a spot in Britain’s biggest and most famous talent competition.

Singers, dancers, musicians and more gathered at The Grand Hotel on North Promenade on Sunday in the hope of taking their first step on the road to being crowned the big winner of Britain’s Got Talent.

Picture by Julian Brown 15/09/19''Singer Evie Cunningham (10)''Britain's Got Talent auditions at The Grand Hotel, Blackpool

The show, which will be entering its 14th season next year, has kick-started the careers of many a popular performer, including Susan Boyle, comedian Lee Ridley, dancer George Samson, and Blackpool’s own young magician Issy Simpson.

A Britain’s Got Talent spokesman said: “We were really impressed with the turn-out in Blackpool and we’d like to thank everyone who came to audition for us.”

This year’s winner was Colin Thackery, an 89-year-old Korean War veteran, who won the nation’s hearts with his singing.

The show’s executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2019 was another fantastic series showcasing the best talent and variety from all over the UK. Colin Thackery triumphed, becoming the oldest ever winner of BGT proving the point - whatever age you are, or what talent you have – anything is possible. Whether you’re an acrobat, comedian, a dancer or even a puppet - we can’t wait to see what talent the public will bring in 2020. Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

Picture by Julian Brown 15/09/19''Musician Vincent Cadman''Britain's Got Talent auditions at The Grand Hotel, Blackpool

Picture by Julian Brown 15/09/19''Dancer Leonie Hellman (11)''Britain's Got Talent auditions at The Grand Hotel, Blackpool

Picture by Julian Brown 15/09/19''Dancer Grace Curry (10)''Britain's Got Talent auditions at The Grand Hotel, Blackpool