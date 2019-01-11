Take a look at Blackpool Sandcastle Waterpark's new £100k wave machine

Blackpool’s Sandcastle Waterpark is about to get as choppy as the Irish sea its located by after a new ‘state of the art’ wave machine was installed.

The council-owned Promenade attraction has invested £100,000 into its new Typhoon Lagoon wave machine known as the ‘Breaker’.

The new machine can create waves up to 1.2 metres in height.

The entire system is controlled by a state of the art computer program which allows the wave machine to produce a variety of different wave patterns every two seconds.

It also allows the machine to produce waves with variable heights of up to 1.2 metres.

With no moving parts in contact with the water, the waves are produced pneumatically using air which are then released into the pool via the four concealed wave chambers.

Sandcastle’s managing director John Child said the new attraction offers a much better wave pool for visitors.

A new children's interactive water attraction has also been built.

He added: “We have certainly made the park more high tech and exciting. We have been doing tests with the different patterns and heights and we needed to reign the machine back as the waves were crashing into the seating areas.

“I am hoping we can arrange some special events to allow us to let the machine go full bore.”

As well as the wave machine, a new interactive children’s attraction has also been built and launched just before Christmas.

The waterpark closed last week and is currently undergoing a busy period of winter maintenance and refurbishment.

John said: “All of the old floors are being taken up in preparation for new ones to be put down and we’ll be having new boilers installed as well. Our roof will also see some major work being completed.

“All of the pools have been drained and the whole park will be given a clean before the new season. All together it will be a more pleasant park all round.”

The park will reopen again for the 2019 season on February 16 when people will be able to try the new attractions.