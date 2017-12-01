Take a fresh look at shops this weekend

Wyre Council has appealed for residents to take a fresh look at local businesses this weekend.

All council pay and display car parks in Wyre will be free to use this Small Businesses Saturday, as a way of encouraging people to shop locally.

CounPeter Murphy, cabinet member with responsibility for economic development at Wyre Council, said: “Small businesses really are the lifeblood of our local economy, that’s why we’re encouraging people to shop locally on December 2 and perhaps do some of their Christmas shopping in a specialist gift shop. Alternatively people can visit the butchers and bakers, use local services instead of a faceless company online or book a holiday with a small independent agency – anything that will help keep money in Wyre.”

“We are providing free parking to encourage shoppers and we can support businesses behind the scenes, but what really counts is the number of customers that come through their doors.”