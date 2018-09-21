Swimmers to tackle Channel in memory of murdered Blackpool nurse

A team of swimmers is taking on the Channel in aid of a charity set up in the memory of a murdered Blackpool nurse.

For her 50th birthday, physiotherapist Lynne Midwinter decided she wanted to take on a big challenge, stretch herself both physically and mentally, and help charity.

Jane Clough

She formed a relay team and they were due to swim around 30 miles from Dover to France today .

Lynne chose to raise money for Jane’s Place, SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services’ Recovery Refuge, the first of its kind in the North to offer safe and secure temporary accommodation for women and children at risk of domestic abuse.

Jane’s Place is named after Jane Clough, pictured, who was stabbed 71 times by her ex-partner in 2010 as she arrived for work at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Jonathan Vass had been released on bail on charged with raping Jane when he committed the murder.

Lynne said:“I’ve really enjoyed the training. Before June, I’d never swum in open water and I’ve had a steep learning curve. Every pound I raise will help Jane’s Place support women in dire straits and the children they are raising.”

To donate visit localgiving.org/fundraising/lynnechannelswim/