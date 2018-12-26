Suspected pollution in River Wyre was false alarm

The Fleetwood coastguard team was called to what turned out to be some grass floating on the River Wyre on Christmas Day.

Volunteers from Fleetwood Coastguard and Knott End Coastguard Rescue Team were paged at around 1pm yesterday by Holyhead Coastguard Operation Centre following a report of possible pollution 20m offshore in the mouth of the River Wyre.

However, it was found to be a 'false alarm with good intent', as the suspected pollution was probably just some grass.

A Fleetwood Coastguard spokesman said: "Following a good look through our binoculars, we decided that it was more than likely some grass that had been lifted further upstream by the exceptional high tides that we are having at the moment.

"The team was stood down at 2pm just in time to get back to our families and sit down for our Christmas Dinners before the Queens Speech."