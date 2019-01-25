Suspected cannabis farm raid in Fleetwood

A suspected cannabis farm raid is believed to have been carried out in Fleetwood.

The incident has happened this morning on Preston Street with police, fire and ambulance services attending the incident.

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed it is believed to be a drug or cannabis farm related incident.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called to a property on Preston Street to assist with the police. Three fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham and St Annes stations attended the incident as well as an area level platform from Blackpool. Crews were on the scene for approximately one hour."

