Supervisor called to dumped needles in Blackpool street

Street cleaners “responded particularly quickly” to clear away a pile of waste – including needles – from Back Eaves Street in North Shore, the council’s environmental services and roads boss Coun Fred Jackson said.

Grandfather Les Joy, 78, a retired Blackpool and The Fylde College technician, found the mess dumped on the pavement alongside documents that clearly showed a name and address.

"The council wasted no time in getting down and said it was one of the worst they have seen,” he said.

Coun Jackson said: “We try and tackle litter and waste issues as soon as we can. In this case, the team responded particularly quickly as reports of items such as hypodermic needles are prioritised.

“As soon as they are reported a supervisor is immediately notified to arrange for collection with suitable equipment. Discarding items such as needles in public areas is totally irresponsible and where possible we will look to prosecute those individuals who act so recklessly.”

The rubbish was found at 3pm last Wednesday.