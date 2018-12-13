Supermarket staff appeal for your help in aid of Fylde coast women's charity

Supermarket staff are hoping to make this a special Christmas for a Fylde coast women’s charity.

Layla Challoner and GM manager Janine Bezance, who work at Asda in Fleetwood, are asking shoppers to drop off a new, unwrapped gift to be given to people in need in the area.

Community colleague Layla and GM manager Janine will donate the gifts to Fylde Coast Women’s Aid (FWCA).

This is the second year the kind-hearted pair have teamed up to help the FWCA, which is a domestic abuse charity which provides relief for women who have suffered from violence by providing and developing a support network of individuals who are committed to relieving distress, as well as providing a refuge from this abuse for women and children.

Layla said: “We are calling on kind-hearted people in the local community to once again help us spread a little seasonal cheer this Christmas by donating gifts to our Christmas Gift Appeal.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help the FWCA for a second year in spreading some Christmas cheer to the women and children who need it most in our local community. They really are the most deserving, especially at this time of year.”

Tina Hibbard, service manager at FWCA, added: “We’re so thrilled that we’re able to count on Asda Fleetwood’s support for a second year in a row. The donations last year really made such a huge difference to those we support here.

“This can be the worst time of year for many people, so to know that the women and children who take refuge with us haven’t been forgotten about really does mean the world.”

Layla and Janine are trying to top last year’s donation of six trollies worth of gifts, so if you can donate even just a small gift, head into the store on Cop Lane and drop your item in the local collection point.

Recommended items for donation, include: educational games and toys, stationery, and family-friendly DVDs for children; and puzzles, scarves, hats, ties, socks, handkerchiefs, diaries and calendars, and notecards for older people.