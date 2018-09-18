Super slimmer Emma’s sharing her secret

A super slimmer who trans-formed her life by losing 4st is using her success to shape a new career and help others lose weight too.

Emma Jones, of Kirkham, joined Slimming World in 2015 after her third baby – and 10 months later, after losing 2.5st, decided to become a consultant.

Now, after giving birth to her fourth child, she has started running her own groups, on Thursdays at Wesham Community Centre at 5pm and 7pm and Saturdays, at William Segar Hodgson Pavillion, Kirkham, at 8.30am.

The 33-year-old has lost a total of 4st since starting Slimming World and gone from a size 16 to a size 8. Emma, a social work assistant, said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK.

“When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed I would end up helping other people to lose weight.

“After losing 4st and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so I can give members the support they need.

“Support is the most important thing.

“It all starts with feeling you’re not alone.

“ Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important. At my group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets, but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. Slimming World was different.

“I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods.

“And our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people, many of whom have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, how they can build activity into their daily routine.”

Call 07510 650406 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.