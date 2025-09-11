The Kinks’ story roars back to life as the Olivier Award-winning musical Sunny Afternoon rocks into Blackpool Grand Theatre in April next year with a star-studded cast and a soundtrack of timeless hits.

The full cast has been revealed for the multi award-winning smash hit musical Sunny Afternoon ahead of its Blackpool Grand Theatre run from Tuesday April 28 to Saturday May 2 next year.

Packed with the raw energy and the unmistakable sound of The Kinks this sensational production promises an unforgettable week of rock ‘n’ roll rebellion on the Fylde coast.

Tam Williams - Grenville Collins | Grand Theatre

As previously announced Danny Horn leads the cast as the introspective genius Ray Davies with Oliver Hoare as his fiery younger brother Dave Davies.

Harry Curley joins as steady bassist Pete Quaife while Zakarie Stokes brings the beat as drummer Mick Avory - together recreating the swagger and spirit of one of Britain’s most influential bands.

Freshly confirmed additions to the company include TV favourite Ben Caplan (Call the Midwife, Band of Brothers) reprising his role as music mogul Eddie Kassner and Tam Williams (The Tempest, Miss Littlewood) returning as early Kinks manager Grenville Collins.

Ben Caplan Call the Midwife & Band of Brothers star. | Grand Theatre

Both won acclaim in the original Hampstead Theatre and West End productions. They are joined by former tour cast members Victoria Anderson, Deryn Edwards, Joseph Richardson, Lisa Wright and James Hudson while an accomplished ensemble completes the lineup.

Featuring classic hits including ‘You Really Got Me’, ‘Waterloo Sunset’, ‘Lola’ and ‘All Day and All of the Night’, Sunny Afternoon charts The Kinks’ meteoric rise from Muswell Hill teenagers to international icons.

Against the backdrop of 1960s Britain the show captures the euphoric highs and turbulent lows of life in the spotlight powered by Ray Davies’ legendary songwriting.

Producer Sonia Friedman said: “From the very first workshop we produced, when I heard that incredible music played live in the room, I knew I had to produce this show.

“The songs don’t just get under your skin – they live in your veins, they stay with you forever. Paired with such honest, powerful storytelling, Sunny Afternoon became one of the most unforgettable theatre experiences of my life.

“To see it go on to win multiple Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, was simply extraordinary - but what really matters to me is that the spirit of The Kinks’ music and their story still connects so deeply with audiences today.

“I’ve missed this show, so I’m beyond thrilled that it’s back on the road, giving new generations the chance to experience – or relive – the sheer joy, energy and heart of Sunny Afternoon.”

Ray Davies himself said: “We’ve assembled a fantastic company to retell our story and look forward to seeing them breathe new life into the production on tour. I hope Sunny Afternoon will be a much-needed tonic for people.”

Tickets start from £15 with concessions and group rates available. Book through the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.

Sunny Afternoon plays Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday April 28 to Saturday May 2, 2026 with matinee and evening performances.