Summer is six months in the clear

A young girl who underwent major surgery to remove two tumours from her brain has been given the six month all-clear.

Summer Wrigley, nine, from Staining, had the dangerous tumours removed in March at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Since then, she has had brain scans every three months to ensure the ‘grade one’ growths had not returned, and on Monday was given the good news that she was officially six months tumour-free.

Her mum, Blackpool Victoria Hospital midwife Amie Barnes, 30, said: “She’s been really well. She’s back to school full-timenand she’s doing everything normally. She’s still got a bit of co-ordination and balance problems but nothing that she’s not dealing with herself.

“We took her to a Little Mix concert a few months ago and she was dancing along with everyone else.”

Summer, a Year 5 pupil at Staining Primary School, was taken in for brain surgery in March after a routine eye check in January detected the abnormal growths on her brain.

She had two operations to remove 95 per cent of the tumours, and had to undergo chemotherapy.

Amie said: “It was quite traumatic because after surgery they couldn’t give us a time scale on how long it would take her to get back to normal. They thought she could be in a wheelchair for up to a year. But she’s not needed one for about four months.”

The youngster has now taken up kickboxing at ITV gym, on Dover Road, Blackpool, to improve her strength and balance following her surgery.