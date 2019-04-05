Sue's a Ladies' Day winner at Aintree

Have your say

A Lancashire racegoer had extra special cause for celebration at Aintree as the world-famous racecourse held its annual Ladies Day.

Racegoers wore their finest for the famously glamorous event at the Merseyside course - and the award for the most stylish lady of the day went to 50-year-old Sue Moon, from Chorley.

Ladies' Day at Aintree

Mrs Moon, who wore a long yellow dress with high neckline and sash belt, said she was "overwhelmed" with the win.

She said she attended Ladies Day most years but did not spend hours preparing herself for the event.

"I just got up, had a bath and got ready, said Sue.

"This is definitely the best Ladies Day I've ever had."

Mrs Moon was persuaded to enter the Style Award by her husband Simon.

"I wasn't going to and he said just enter," she said.

"I never in a million years thought I'd win."

Meanwhile, Laura Barnett, 33, from Lytham, said: "Ladies' Day is about us all being great.

"We're all amazing and we are all here for a reason - to celebrate ourselves."

Her friend, Charlotte Partington, 34, said: "It's all about having a laugh, dressing up, good fun and the atmosphere."

Many women opted for bold colours to brighten up the cloudy day and accessorised with extravagant fascinators - with one racegoer, Karen Bettany, showing off headwear shaped like a flamingo.

Jayne Jones, 55, from Croston, wore a pink dress paired with cobalt blue accessories - including sparkly blue Irregular Choice shoes which she had worn for her wedding.

She said: "I'm an Evertonian so I got married in cream and blue and wanted to wear my shoes again.

"I've been coming to Ladies Day since I was 18 and I think it's lovely.

"Everyone makes such an effort and I always feel really comfortable, I've never had any problems or hassle."

Friends Charlotte Scotson, 22, Kara Cheston, 21, and Grace Myler, 21, from Wigan. said they had spent months planning their outfits.

Ms Myler, who wore a dress which had a pastel pink skirt, said: "It is a little bit stressful choosing an outfit!

"We always have fun here, we've never had a bad day, even when it's rained."

Jasmine Roby, 21, from Wigan, attended the event with her mother, Beverley Roby, 53, and friend, Emily Powers, 21, and said they were there to enjoy themselves.

She said: "Sometimes there are bad pictures of women but people are having fun and a lot of the time the pictures don't do them justice."

Mrs Roby said: "We are just here to have a good time."

Fashionable racegoers queued up to enter the racecourse's annual style award.

As well as claiming the fashion crown, the winner will take home a Range Rover Evoque and a year's supply of dresses.

Celebrities also showed off their style on the racecourse, with Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins choosing an all-blue outfit with matching hat for the occasion.

Other famous faces who opted for a day at the races included Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, former Love Island contestants Chris Hughes and Olivia Buckland, Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams and Olympian Denise Lewis.

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the racecourse over the three-day festival, which culminates in the Randox Health Grand National steeplechase on Saturday.

.