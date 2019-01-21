Submarine veteran’s treat

Members of the Blackpool Submariners Association gave a Royal Navy veteran a special birthday surprise.

Brian Robinson celebrated his 80th birthday at the Sylvester Care Home on Reads Avenue in Blackpool on January 16.

He served 22 years in the Royal Navy on the HMS Pembroke, Dido and Rothsey.

During this time he was a submariner from 1969 to 1979 on the submarines HMS Valiant and HMS Sceptre as well as serving at the submarine escape tank at HMS Dolphin (SETT).

Brian was delighted when members of the Association joined in his birthday celebration.

Stephen Greenwood, from the Association, said: “We were contacted by Brian’s niece Beverley Garvey.

“The family asked the branch for help if any members of the branch could support an 80th birthday event at the care home.

“Brian used to play the bagpipes in the Navy. The branch managed to arrange for Malcolm Smith, a Scottish bagpiper from Chorley, to provide a 90-minute musical compilation of tunes for Brian on the bagpipes as well as a short talk and history of the pipes, which he clearly enjoyed and tapped along too.

“He was also pleased to see the members of the Blackpool branch wish him a happy 80th.”

Brian, who served during the height of the Cold War and reached the rank of Petty Officer CK, received a commendation for bravery for saving a man’s life after he was knocked into the sea while he was a cook serving on HMS Yarmouth.

He was an active member of the Blackpool branch after leaving the Royal Navy.