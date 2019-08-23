'Stumbling' man saved from Blackpool seafront late at night

A 'stumbling' man who was possibly under the influence of alcohol had to be calmed down and stretchered away by coastguards on Blackpool Promenade last night.

Teams from Lytham and Fleetwood coastguards were called to Gynn Square at 9.51pm to reports of a person at risk on the cliffs.

They were told that the man was 'anti-police', and would resist contact with officers.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Due to his condition and the location, two of our coastguard approached him and confirmed that we were not police officers and managed to calm him down and persuaded him to return to the path with our help.

"Unfortunately, as he stood up, he stumbled and fell onto the boulders around him, winding himself.

"We immediately checked him over for medical requirements and fastened him up securely in to our stretcher.

"Due to possible injuries and the location of the casualty, a request was made for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to attend to assist extraction using their aeriel platform ladder.

"Once recovered on to safe ground, we managed to keep him safe and calm until paramedics arrived to take him to Blackpool Victoria Hospital."