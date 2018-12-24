Students show spirit of charity with presents

Students in Blackpool showed their support for homeless and struggling people both at home and further afield this festive season.

Students at Blackpool Sixth Form College spread Christmas cheer by donating food and toiletries to the Salvation Army at Blackpool citadel and wrapping 387 presents for Cash For Kids’ ‘Mission Christmas’.

The present drive was organised by acting head of social sciences Leanne Mogan and business teacher Clair Gorse.

Leanne said: “The kindness and generosity that has been demonstrated by our students is simply overwhelming.

“Together they have collected an outstanding 387 presents to support many families in our community during this festive period which is fantastic.”

She congratulated the children who donated presents to children in need on a job well done.

Major Sandra Fisher from the Salvation Army: said “We particularly help families at Christmas who are struggling with extra food parcels and help.

We help homeless people and those who are vulnerable and give out food and toiletry packs, with the things that people need as they come to us with nothing and we give them the basics.”