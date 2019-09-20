Students and volunteers work hard to restore Poulton green space

Departments at Blackpool Sixth Form College have teamed up with Wyre Council to bring a new lease of life to Cottam Hall playing fields in Poulton.

The council’s volunteering service, parks and open spaces team and students set to work last year on clearing and restoring the playing fields, and now a new group of business, IT, art and design students from the college will be working on maintaining the garden over the next year.

Textiles students will be making cushions for new seats made from tyres, and art and design students have painted a new mural onto a wall, naming the area "Cottam Hall community garden."

Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement at Wyre Council, said: “It’s great that we have been able to bring the students from the sixth form to one of our open spaces in Poulton.

"The work they are doing is making a real difference and is something we can build upon with other community groups in the future.”