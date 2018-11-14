STRICTLY IN BLACKPOOL: What songs will the stars be dancing to?

Have your say

Strictly Come Dancing fans are counting down to the big night on Saturday, when the stars will shine as brightly as the Illuminations in the annual broadcast from Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Here we reveal what dances each couple will perform and their musical choice for the special night.

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, , jive, Shake Ya Tail Feather, The Blues Brothers.

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton, samba, La Bamba, Connie Francis.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, paso doble, Unstoppable, E. S. Posthumus.

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse, couple's choice – theatre and jazz, The Trolley Song, Meet Me in St. Louis

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, quickstep, Dancin’ Fool, Copacabana.

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Skorjanec, American smooth, Everlasting Love, Love Affair.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard, Argentine tango, River, Bishop Briggs.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, salsa, Ooh Ahh (Just A Little Bit), Gina G.