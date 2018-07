Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was in Blackpool today to show off his new waxwork at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The heavily sequinned star unveiled the wax figure, which will go on display to the public at Madam Tussaud's in the resort.

The big reveal was fittingly fabulous - complete with dancers and plenty of sparkle.

Visitors will be able to hold his hand, triggering a sensor that plays some of Craig's well-known sayings.