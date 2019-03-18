Street Paws on hand to help pet owners in poverty

Have your say

For people on the breadline caring for their pets can cause serious worry, but luckily the charity ‘Street Paws’ is on hand to help.

Founded in 2016, Street Paws operates across 21 cities and towns including Blackpool, providing and promoting animal welfare.

The charity provides free-of-charge veterinary care and emergency kennels to animals owned by people who are homeless, vulnerably housed or other vulnerable groups severely affected by poverty.

Street Paws operates between 7pm and 9pm on the first Monday of each month at Blackpool’s war memorial on the Promenade.

The outreach service is run by vet Michelle Lingard – owner of Moy Vets, which has branches in Thornton, Out Rawcliffe, Knott End and Hambleton – and head veterinary nurse Lucy Bellwood.

Michelle, who also helps at Morecambe Street Paws, said: “I like to help each month to be able to give a little back to help people who have landed in difficult times.

“The pets we see are wonderful characters and mean the world to their owners.”

Michelle and Lucy can see around a dozen patients during a busy clinic and offer services such as vaccinations, flea and worming, microchipping and neutering.

Pet food, chew toys and pet coats are also offered.

Michelle added: “We have helped many dogs and cats.

“I am constantly amazed at how grateful the people we help are.”

To support Street Paws, visit www.streetpaws.co.uk