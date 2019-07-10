Strategy needed within Wyre to help deal with global climate change crisis, says Labour group

Labour councillors in Wyre have submitted a Notice of Motion calling on more to be done at borough council level to help tackle the global ‘climate emergency’.

The opposition group says they are following the recent example of councillors in Blackpool and Lancaster and hope for support from Conservative and UKIP members at Thursday’s Full Council meeting.

Coun Rob Fail, leader of Wyre’s Labour group, said: “This is something we have wanted to do for some time.

“While the Government needs to play its part, there is more that can be done by local councils to try and deal with this very serious issue.”

The motion calls on Wyre Council to note that “the impacts of climate breakdown are already causing serious damage around the world” and to confirm that “limiting Global Warming to 1.5°C may still be possible with ambitious action from national and sub-national authorities, civil society and the private sector.”

It also specifically calls on Wyre to make the Council’s activities net-zero carbon by 2030;to achieve 100% clean energy across the council’s full range of functions by 2030; to ensure that all strategic decisions, budgets and approaches to planning decisions are in line with a shift to zero carbon by 2030.

Coun Fail and Coun Lorraine Beavers added in a press statement: “Although the Government announced in June that they aim to bring UK greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, the Wyre Labour Group believe, like many other Councils across the country, that this isn’t ambitious enough.

“We believe that Wyre must produce its own Climate Change Strategy and develop practical actions that can ensure Wyre reaches the net zero target by 2030.

“We hope that Conservative and UKIP Councillors will support the Labour motion and see this, not just as a means for Wyre to play its part in tackling climate change, but also as an opportunity to improve the health and wellbeing of Wyre residents.

“It will also provide a chance to move to a cleaner and greener regenerated economy providing the well paid and highly skilled jobs that Wyre desperately needs.”