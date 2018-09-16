STORM HELENE: Forecasters downgrade 'risk to life' threat in Lancashire - but yellow weather warning with 70mph winds remains

Winds of up to 70mph are set to batter Lancashire throughout Monday evening and Tuesday morning as Storm Helene hits the red rose county.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning ahead of Storm Helene’s arrival, and originally said "injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible".

Yellow weather warning for wind for Lancashire

The yellow warning, which means residents should be aware of possible disruption, is in place from 6pm on Monday until 8am on Tuesday.

It affects most of Lancashire including Blackpool, Preston, Wigan, Lancaster and Burnley.

“Winds are likely to gust to 55-65 mph quite widely in the warning area, with possible gusts of 70-80 mph in exposure,” a Met Office spokesman said.

However, it accepted there “remains large uncertainty in Helene’s exact track”.

Large waves are expected on the coast, road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, fallen trees may pose a hazard, and some roads and bridges may close.

Power cuts could also happen, and mobile phone coverage could drop out.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and large waves.

In an update on Sunday evening, the Met Office spokesman said: "There is not a danger to life, but we are just saying be prepared for it be very windy for a while.

"Helene is still over the Atlantic but it's weakening and we're a lot more confident of what's going to happen.

"The centre of the storm will go up through the middle of Ireland and most of the strong winds will be in the Irish sea and to the west of Scotland."