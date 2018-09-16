STORM HELENE: 'Danger to life is possible' as yellow weather warning is issued for Lancashire

Have your say

Winds of up to 80mph are set to batter Lancashire throughout Monday evening and Tuesday morning as Storm Helene hits the red rose county.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning ahead of Storm Helene’s arrival, and said "injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible".

Yellow weather warning for wind for Lancashire

The yellow warning, which means residents should be aware of possible disruption, is in place from 6pm on Monday until 8am on Tuesday.

It affects most of Lancashire including Blackpool, Preston, Wigan, Lancaster and Burnley.

“Winds are likely to gust to 55-65 mph quite widely in the warning area, with possible gusts of 70-80 mph in exposure,” a Met Office spokesman said.

However, it accepted there “remains large uncertainty in Helene’s exact track”.

Large waves are expected on the coast, road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, fallen trees may pose a hazard, and some roads and bridges may close.

Power cuts could also happen, and mobile phone coverage could drop out.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and large waves.