Storm Diana hour-by-hour: Yellow weather warning extended as heavy rain and wind forecast to hit Blackpool tomorrow

Blackpool looks likely to miss the full force of Storm Diana, however, the resort looks set to see some heavy showers and stronger winds tomorrow.
What will the weather be like tomorrow morning in Blackpool?
Heavy rain is forecast for the early part of the day, with wind speeds reaching highs of 45 mph, however, conditions will begin to settle down mid to late morning. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday with morning highs of 12C.
What will the weather be like towmorrow afternoon and into the evening in Blackpool?
The afternoon will bring a mix of light shows and some sunny spells, with temperatures cooling to around 9C by the evening. Wind speeds will also begin to reduce with highs of 33 mph forecast.
Here's Thursday's hour-by-hour forecast in full:
12am - Cloudy with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 29 mph
1am - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 28 mph
2am - Light cloud with 5% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 28 mph
3am - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 28 mph
4am - Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 28 mph
5am - Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 31 mph
6am - Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 39 mph
7am - Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 41 mph
8am - Light cloud with 20% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 43 mph
9am - Ligth cloud with 20% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 42 mph
10am - Light cloud and some sun with 60% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 45 mph
11am - Light cloud and some sun with 70% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 47 mph
12pm - Cloudy with 60% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 40 mph
1pm - Light cloud with sunny spells and 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 37 mph
2pm - Clear skies with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 33 mph
3pm - Clear skies with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 32 mph
4pm - Light cloud with 30% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 32 mph
5pm - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 30 mph
6pm - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 33 mph
7pm - Light cloud with 50% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 33 mph
8pm - Cloudy with 50% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 32 mph
9pm - Cloudy with 50% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 32 mph
10pm - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 31 mph
11pm - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 30 mph
Residents are being warned to expect the following:
• Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
• Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
• Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
• Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
• Some roads and bridges may close
• Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties