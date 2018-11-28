Storm Diana hour-by-hour: Yellow weather warning extended as heavy rain and wind forecast to hit Blackpool tomorrow

Have your say

Blackpool looks likely to miss the full force of Storm Diana, however, the resort looks set to see some heavy showers and stronger winds tomorrow.

What will the weather be like tomorrow morning in Blackpool?

Yellow weather warning extended as heavy rain and wind forecast to hit Blackpool tomorrow

Heavy rain is forecast for the early part of the day, with wind speeds reaching highs of 45 mph, however, conditions will begin to settle down mid to late morning. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday with morning highs of 12C.

What will the weather be like towmorrow afternoon and into the evening in Blackpool?

The afternoon will bring a mix of light shows and some sunny spells, with temperatures cooling to around 9C by the evening. Wind speeds will also begin to reduce with highs of 33 mph forecast.

Here's Thursday's hour-by-hour forecast in full:

12am - Cloudy with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 29 mph

1am - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 28 mph

2am - Light cloud with 5% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 28 mph

3am - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 28 mph

4am - Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 28 mph

5am - Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 31 mph

6am - Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 39 mph

7am - Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 41 mph

8am - Light cloud with 20% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 43 mph

9am - Ligth cloud with 20% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 42 mph

10am - Light cloud and some sun with 60% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 45 mph

11am - Light cloud and some sun with 70% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 47 mph

12pm - Cloudy with 60% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 40 mph

1pm - Light cloud with sunny spells and 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 37 mph

2pm - Clear skies with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 33 mph

3pm - Clear skies with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 32 mph

4pm - Light cloud with 30% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 32 mph

5pm - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 30 mph

6pm - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 33 mph

7pm - Light cloud with 50% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 33 mph

8pm - Cloudy with 50% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 32 mph

9pm - Cloudy with 50% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 32 mph

10pm - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 31 mph

11pm - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 30 mph

Residents are being warned to expect the following:

• Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

• Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

• Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

• Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

• Some roads and bridges may close

• Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties