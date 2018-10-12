Storm Callum: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull and miserable today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

Although Storm Callum will hit the UK today with wet and windy weather conditions, temperatures are still set to be reasonably mild in Blackpool.

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull and miserable today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be overcast, with temperatures reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will hit at 12pm, continuing throughout the afternoon, easing slightly at times. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C at 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Rain will continue during the evening, with temperatures beginning to dip at around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will then continue throughout the early hours of the morning and continuously throughout the rest of tomorrow, easing slightly 9pm. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Temperatures will drop considerably on Sunday, with a peak of 13C and a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and light showers.

Looking ahead, the predominantly unsettled weather is likely to continue through the latter part of October and into November, with weather systems becoming slow-moving at times, according to the Met Office.