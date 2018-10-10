Storm Callum set to batter the North West with heavy rain and strong gales

The third storm of the 18/19 season has just been named, with Storm Callum set to hit the North West with heavy rain and strong winds.

This intense area of low-pressure will pass to the west of Ireland, northern England and Scotland during Friday.

Although the strongest winds are likely in western Ireland, North Western parts of the UK can also expect severe gales.

Met Office issue yellow weather warnings

The main impacts for the UK will be from heavy rain across some western areas on Friday and Saturday, with yellow Met Office weather warnings for wind and rain currently in place for Friday and Saturday.

A yellow rain warning is in place from 6am to midnight on Friday for heavy, slow moving, rain that will affect the North West, including Blackpool, Cumbria and Lancashire.

There is also a warning for rain in place for Cumbria from 12am to 23.59pm on Saturday (October 13).

Areas of high ground could see over 60 mm of rain in 12 hours with some exposed locations seeing as much as 100 mm by the end of the day. There is the potential for flooding in these areas.

The zone of heavy rain affecting England and Wales on Friday is then expected to move slowly northwards on Saturday, when a further yellow weather warning is in place.

Areas of high ground are expected to be most affected with the potential for a further 50-80 mm of rain quite widely.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said; “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding.

There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”