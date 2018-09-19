Storm Ali: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and heavy showers. Storm Ali is set to hit various parts of the UK today with heavy rain and wind, including Blackpool.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals, with heavy rain set to hit at around 12pm. The temperature will reach 17C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Rain will have eased by early afternoon, turning to cloud and periods of sunny intervals, with a temperature of around 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to be cloudy and windy, with temperatures of around 14/15C before they dip at 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see heavy rain throughout the day, with a yellow weather warning in place from 4am to 10pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Light showers are expected throughout most of Friday, with the rain easing on Saturday but returning on again on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.