Stolen Staffie reunited with Blackpool owner after four years

A dog reported stolen from her Blackpool home has finally been reunited with her family - after four years and a 290-mile journey.

Nala, a Staffordshire bull terrier, was first reported stolen in 2014 and was mistakenly bought by someone else.

PC Martyn Tulk, of Kent Police, with Adrian Gleadhill and the dog he hadn't seen for more than four years

The new owner then moved down to the Snodland area of Kent, a seven-and-a-half hour journey away.

As part of a routine check-up, a vet discovered a microchip, revealing where she came from.

PC Martyn Tulk from Kent Police was made aware of the incident, and made contact with officers in Lancashire to try and return Nala to her rightful owner.

They made contact with Adrian Gleadhill, who made the trip to Kent to pick up the pet he hadn't seen for more than four years.

Nala, the Staffordshire terrier, was reported stolen from her Blackpool home in 2014

PC Tulk said: "It was a pleasure to be able to reunite the dog with its rightful owner.

"After being away for so long it was great to see the recognition Nala had for her family.

"The person who had innocently bought Nala was extremely supportive and although they were also a victim in this they helped us to ensure she was returned.

"It shows the importance of micro-chipping your pets, which is a legal requirement, in returning lost and stolen pets with their rightful owners."