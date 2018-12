A car that had allegedly been stolen from Blackpool was rammed into police vehicles during a chase on Boxing Day.

The car was stopped by police on the A6 heading into Garstang last night. The driver was arrested.

A Lancashire road police spokesman said: "Stolen vehicle from Blackpool rammed several police vehicles during a pursuit towards the A6 at Garstang. Vehicle was stung and TPAC (Tactical Pursuit And Containment) tactics brought the vehicle to a safe conclusion."