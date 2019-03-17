Stolen car crashes into Warton hedge

A stolen car was found abandoned in a hedge in Warton earlier today.

The black Ford Ka was found on Bank Lane close to Warton Aerodrome shortly after 3pm by Lancs Road Police officers.

The car had been reported stolen earlier in the day. No arrests have been made so far and enquires are ongoing.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: "Ford Ka recovered in Warton by HO38. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day. Unsurprisingly, the driver at the time of the collision failed to hang around. Enquiries ongoing."