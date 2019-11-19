Station has flower power

Squires Gate train station has been given a new look thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers.

The friends of St Annes are a collection of volunteers who look after the station grounds with Northern Rail.

The stations are on the South Fylde Line running from Kirkham and Wesham to Blackpool South.

They work throughout the year performing many tasks and duties planting seasonal flowers, painting the picket fences, litter collection and much more.

Working closely with Community Rail Lancashire who help promote what the areas have to offer and aid the community groups achieve their work.

Barrie Russell from the friends of St Annes adopted Squires Gate station in Blackpool this year with the aim to provide the station with floral planters and make it a more pleasing space.

All the stations have Friends Volunteers, St Annes and Squires Gate are looked after by the same team.

They have also engaged with Network Rail to obtain a licence to get on the abandoned and overgrown platform two.

The small group, now call the Friends of Squires Gate station, cleared a space and presented a banner in mark with Remembrance day.

The banner reflects those who did their duties for the war efforts and sadly never returned. The Silent Solders are now a common event with the Royal British Legion with Tommy’s all over the UK placed in parks, shops and stations as a reminder of those who fell.

Earlier in the summer, judges from Britain in Bloom attended St-Annes station to view the amazing flower show or beds, baskets and borders

and they won the Best Station Award in the North West and Outstanding Award for the ‘In your Neighbourhood’ category.

Tony Ford the Chair says “Our volunteers have worked really hard over the many months to make the station look colourful and attractive to the passengers.

“We are incredibly pleased our efforts have been acknowledged.

“Margaret and her gardening team have done a lovely job making the station as beautiful as it has been, it’s a great credit to them that this award has been presented.”

He added: “Other news on the line centres around the fact that there are fewer and fewer Pacers running on the route. Newer, refurbished rolling stock in the form of Class 150s and 156s are becoming more common on the line connecting Blackpool South to Colne. These newer trains give a more comfortable ride and are much quieter than the Pacer units they are replacing.”

Visit website: http://friendsofstannesontheseastation.btck.co.uk for more details on and information on how to volunteer.

By Louisa Gregson

