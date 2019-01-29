Starting gun fired for top Lancashire business awards

Lancashire’s top business awards contest has today opened for applications from companies across the county.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, has launched with new categories to encourage firms of all sectors and sizes and the people behind them to celebrate their successes.

The application window is now open until March 29 with the awards’ organisers promising a unique application process which will help businesses develop.

The BIBAs’ judges will undertake two rounds of judging with applicants having a face-to-face interview followed by a visit to their business premises to get under the skin of each applicant.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of awards’ organisers the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Each year the BIBAs grows to make them the business awards they all want to win in Lancashire and this year is no exception.

“We have added new categories to open up to legal, financial and marketing and digital businesses from across the county and they will get the opportunity to go through an application process which is proven to help grow businesses.

“Our application forms followed by two meetings with our judging panels, drawn from some of the leading lights of the county’s business community, are proven to help businesses think differently and deliver increased growth.”

The BIBAs will hold a boot camp workshop to help applicants to hone their entries to the awards at the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce’s offices on Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool on Wednesday, February 20.

The session will see judges and former winners give advice on how to make a BIBAs application and interview shine.

Any businesses wishing to attend the boot camp session can register at https://www.thebibas.co.uk/enter/bootcamp.

*See the Post every Tuesday and @leponline for all the updates this year