Stars of new British “farce” revealed

The leading ladies and gentlemen of a new British farce set to appear at Blackpool Grand have been revealed.

Nick Hancock, star of West End hit An Evening with Gary Lineker and host of TV shows Room 101 and They Think It’s All Over, stars as Seymour, the safest man in Britain, in Octopus Soup!, which will run at the Grand in February.

The show follows Seymour, a stuffy insurance consultant, as he awaits the most important phone call of his life. What could possibly go wrong?

Enter Marvin, a bungling burglar with bad knees.

With Seymour’s neurotic actress wife Gloria awaiting news on a star TV role, the burglar’s psychopathic crime boss just around the corner, and a share of the £30 billion insurance market at stake, will our hero make it out alive?

The play also features Paul Bradley, who played the Nigel Bates in EastEnders and Elliot Hope in Holby City (Marvin), Carolyn Backhouse (Gloria), Gillian Bevan, and Eric Richard.

Lead actor Nick said: “Playing Seymour is not something I’ve taken to naturally because he’s a lot more passive and a lot quieter and a lot nicer than I am. I quite like that. He also has a very good grasp of mathematics, which I certainly don’t.

“I’m not sure that farce is as popular now as it used to be but that’s because it’s not performed. That’s one of the things that I’ve found interesting - here’s a farce and you don’t often get them.”

“You get farcical elements in plays but this is a proper farce. There are many misunderstandings, there is much physicality and spillage, there is a lot of racing around and running in and out of doors.

“I always feel I have a connection with Blackpool because Stanley Matthews played for Blackpool and Stanley Matthews played for Stoke. I come from Stoke and I’ve been to Blackpool many times in the classic tourist way.”

“Octopus Soup!, directed by Joe Harmston, will run at The Grand from February 19 to 23. Tickets cost between £24 and £32, with £3 off for concessions.

To book, call the box office on (01253) 290190, or go online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.