Star to shine at Blackpool lights switch-on

Star of stage and screen Jennifer Ellison has been revealed as the switch-on star for the resort’s Christmas lights.

Jennifer, who will also be playing Captain Hook in Blackpool’s Christmas production of Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure at the Opera House, is set to drop in and switch on the lights on Saturday, December 2, from 2pm.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be switching on the Christmas lights in Blackpool. It’s such a vibrant town and it’ll be great to see it all lit up and Christmassy right before we open Peter Pan.”

This year’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place at the junction of Bank Hey Street and Victoria Street.

Peter Pan also stars Jake Quickenden, Maureen Nolan and Radio Wave’s Scott Gallagher.