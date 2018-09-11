Stanley Park set to host hundreds of BMX riders

Hundreds of BMX riders will be making a trip to Blackpool this weekend as the resort hosts the 2018 British BMX Championships.

The competition takes place at Stanley Park on Saturday and Sunday and is the biggest BMX event in the UK.

Blackpool BMX Club’s secretary, Andy Hill, said: “The club has worked hard to get the track in great condition and taken every care to make sure the infrastructure is in place, so expect everything to run smoothly.”

Camping will also be provided on Lawson field, close to the Village Hotel, from Friday for three nights to accommodate riders .

The area will be fenced with 24 hour security in place.

Parking will also be located on Lawson field.

The event is free to watch and no tickets are required.