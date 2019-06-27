Kazoobian

Stanley Park Bandstand: These are the bands and acts lined up to play at the park this summer

These are the acts set to play at Stanley Park Bandstand in Blackpool this summer.

The bands lined up for the rest of this season, 1pm-4.30pm, are:

90th birthday celebration with Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company, poet Mel Ankers and Skaface.

1. June 30

90th birthday celebration with Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company (pictured), poet Mel Ankers and Skaface.
Touch the Pearl and special guest.

2. July 7

Touch the Pearl (pictured) and special guest.
Rupert Fabulous and Friends.

3. July 14

Rupert Fabulous and Friends (pictured).
Rock n Roll Elvis

4. July 28

Rock n Roll Elvis (not pictured!)
