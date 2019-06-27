Stanley Park Bandstand: These are the bands and acts lined up to play at the park this summer
These are the acts set to play at Stanley Park Bandstand in Blackpool this summer.
The bands lined up for the rest of this season, 1pm-4.30pm, are:
1. June 30
90th birthday celebration with Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company (pictured), poet Mel Ankers and Skaface.
2. July 7
Touch the Pearl (pictured) and special guest.
3. July 14
Rupert Fabulous and Friends (pictured).
4. July 28
Rock n Roll Elvis (not pictured!)
