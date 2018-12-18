Staggering charity total raised in 10 years

Over the last decade, a fundraising group set up by a Blackpool mum, her family and friends has raised £100,000.

Jack’s Belles came about after Catherine Bell’s son Jack, now 11, was born with Dravet syndrome – a progressive neuro-developmental disorder, causing him to suffer seizures. The fundraising, for several charities including paediatric epilepsy charity, the Muir Maxwell Trust, started out with an annual lunch.

The group has since organised balls, children’s discos, coffee mornings, a Ben Nevis climb, charity fitness classes and taken part in fun runs and the Illumathon nighttime walk. It recently held this year’s ladies lunch at Ribby Hall.

Catherine said: “The money has made a difference to the charities we have supported and families like us.

“We started our plans for fundraising, following Jack’s diagnosis of Dravet Syndrome, in 2008.

“I needed something positive to do after the devastating news our lives would change forever and take a much different path than we thought. And what better way than to concentrate on doing something for others – I had no control over what was happening to me and my family, but could maybe make a small different to other families.

“I’m fortunate, I’ve found a balance in my life that has given me strength to cope with the challenging days of having a special needs child and I have the best husband in the world. Jack and his big brother Olly are our world. I’m not saying it’s not tough, it really is. But then Jack gives you his cheeky smile and plonks himself on your knee for a cuddle and it makes you realise what life is all about.”

Catherine will run the London Marathon next year for the Muir Maxwell Trust.

She said: “MMT is there to provide practical support to families, to hospitals and other charitable organisations.”