A Lytham post office has reopened its doors after closing last year.

St Davids Road North Post Office opened today at its new location - Go Local, 200 St Davids Road North, Lytham.

Postmaster Mani Ratnasapapathipillai and his team are pictured with Projects Manager Jonathan Walker and Post Office Area Change Manger Sam Williams
This has restored post office service to the area after the closure of the former branch at 195 St Davids Road North, Lytham, in November 2024, due to the resignation of the postmaster.

Post Office Area Change Manager, Sam Williams, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area.

“There’s daily opening, and the branch is now open double the length of opening hours than before, which will make it very convenient to visit.”

Inside the new premises
The new premises are close to the previous location and the new postmaster is Manivannan Ratnasapapathipillai, known as Mani.

The opening hours are as follows:

Monday – Saturday: 8am – 10pm.

Sunday: 8am – 12.30pm.

There is also dedicated car park outside of the branch and roadside parking nearby.

