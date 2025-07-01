St Davids Road North Post Office in Lytham reopens at new location after former post master resigned
St Davids Road North Post Office opened today at its new location - Go Local, 200 St Davids Road North, Lytham.
This has restored post office service to the area after the closure of the former branch at 195 St Davids Road North, Lytham, in November 2024, due to the resignation of the postmaster.
Post Office Area Change Manager, Sam Williams, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area.
“There’s daily opening, and the branch is now open double the length of opening hours than before, which will make it very convenient to visit.”
The new premises are close to the previous location and the new postmaster is Manivannan Ratnasapapathipillai, known as Mani.
The opening hours are as follows:
Monday – Saturday: 8am – 10pm.
Sunday: 8am – 12.30pm.
There is also dedicated car park outside of the branch and roadside parking nearby.
